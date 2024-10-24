Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble Update Next Week Adds Quick Rewind, Miku Support

Based on the new DLC, there's a 1% chance that this is actually Super Game.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is about to get even more back.

A 2.0 update launching a week from today (26 November) will add a new competitive mode called Super Punchy Brawl, and a quick retry feature. Adventure mode will also add new content.

The 2.0 update will be required for a pair of new DLC offerings to follow on the 28th, as Godzilla and Hatsune Miku will be available (separately). Godzilla will replace the bananas with trains, while the Minecraft and Harry Potter creator will instead chase musical notes.