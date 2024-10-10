We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Mobi

Nintendo Launches App For Game Soundtracks, Requires NSO Subscription

by Donald Theriault - October 30, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

Oh, so that's why all those YT channels got snapped.

Nintendo's month of surprises has continued with a new phone app that apparently aims to revive music for the eShop.

The "Nintendo Music" app is now live in app stores for iOS and Android, and is a free download but requires an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use.

The app contains a combination of recent major Switch releases and supports playlists based on a particular subject (such as all of the Team Star music from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet) or "artists", such as in Splatoon 3.

Talkback

broodwars4 hours ago

This seems neat, though I wish the selection was better and I'm not sure there's a reason to use this over just pulling up the soundtrack on Youtube. Looks like you can even download songs to play without streaming.

Curtmarvinl1 hour ago

Nintendo surprises continue with the launch of the "Nintendo Music" app, available for iOS and Android. Free to download, it requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The app features music from recent major Switch games, offering subject-based playlists.

