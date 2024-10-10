Nintendo Launches App For Game Soundtracks, Requires NSO Subscription

Oh, so that's why all those YT channels got snapped.

Nintendo's month of surprises has continued with a new phone app that apparently aims to revive music for the eShop.

The "Nintendo Music" app is now live in app stores for iOS and Android, and is a free download but requires an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use.

The app contains a combination of recent major Switch releases and supports playlists based on a particular subject (such as all of the Team Star music from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet) or "artists", such as in Splatoon 3.