Time to get stuck on a whole familiar planet.

The entire Xenoblade series needed 88 months to come to the Switch.

Nintendo has posted a trailer for a long-requested Switch release of 2015 Wii U classic Xenoblade Chronicles X, which will launch on March 20, 2025. Preorders are available now digitally for US$59.99 or equivalent.

The game's file size is listed as 15GB on the eShop page, whereas the Wii U original was 22+GB.