Two Stunning Boxsets Revealed to Celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of Enhance

The Definitive Collection For All Fans of Rez, Tetris Effect and Lumines

Today, two major design bureaus, Lost in Cult and Cook and Becker, who you may know from publishing some of the most gorgeous and elaborate (art)books about games, games history and pop-culture revealed their next project. In collaboration with Enhance, the game studio formed by industry icon Tetsuya Mizuguchi, they will publish two luxurious boxed sets celebrating the ten year anniversary of the company. You may best know Enhance from their games like Tetris Effect: Connected and Lumines: Remastered, but of course games like Rez: Infinite and Humanity are also represented in this collection.

Two sets are currently available for pre-order on the Cook and Becker website. The first one is called Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10, which is a set that consists of the book "Sounds and Visions: An Oral History of Enhance", which is a 300-page premium book that tells the story of Enhance, the games they worked on and their teams. It goes in-depth on all their projects and is accompanied by highly detailed artwork and photos, some of which have never been shared before. This book is penned by Simon Cox, former EIC at EGM and 1UP.com, who dives deep into the foundations of what makes Enhance tick. Alongside the book there is an hybrid Super Audio CD with a mix of several tracks put together by Hydellic, who are the in-house music designers of Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite. A glass sculpture of the Level 01 Rez Player and museum-grade art prints make this a premium set.

The second set is dedicated to the music of the games from Enhance. The Enhance Soundworks Collection Boxed Set is limited to 505 copies and contains a whopping 9 LPs with a curated selection from all Enhance releases. The set has individual numbering ans is personally signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi. This set will be the first time that the soundtrack for Humanity is pressed on Vinyl. Alongside the enormous music collection, there is a 16-page liner booklet that has interviews with nearly all composers that worked on Enhance's games as well as an Iconography poster that is specially prepared to avoid creasing. A turntable slipmat and set of high-quality pins, featuring the same iconography as the boxset representing the collecting round out the collection.

Both sets are available for pre-order now via Cook and Becker and are in extremely limited quantities available. The price is also not for everyone, as these will set you back 259 USD (excl. shipping) for each boxset. Pre-orders are available until sold-out or the campaign ends on December 10th. Lost in Cult Records and Cook and Becker aim to ship these boxsets in the spring and summer of 2025.