Episode 896: The Chicxulub Impact Event of Radio Free Nintendo

Rarely, an event is so stupid it wipes out 25% of RFN's cast and 50% of the runtime. The Deccan Traps wish they had that kind of force.

I'm writing jokes exclusively for the enjoyment of Zach Miller now.

In this episode, James returns and compares the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo to, among other historical events, the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs and the Battle of Kursk. The 1943 one, not the 2024 one. Thanks to Russia for requiring that clarification.

Are these comparisons a bit overwrought? No. They're underwrought...even if my spell check disagrees this is a word.

Wroughtness levels aside, RFN is still down a man - this time Guillaume. Unencumbered by the show's voice of reason, a returning James is able to embrace all kinds of silliness talking about Nintendo's campaign to launch a "new convention for waking up." This kind of rhetorical buffoonery leads to diversions ranging from: "why" to "No, really, why?"

After a segment of this childishness, we finally move onto New Business. James, coming to the show after two weeks of Zelda talk, is reduced to bullet point summation of ideas he didn't hear on the show already for Echoes of Wisdom. Greg is awash in an F-Zero storm with new F-Zero 99 content. Jon is not paying to lose (inverse Pay-to-win?) in EA Sports FC 25, classic bugs and all, and thinking about James while playing the new Diablo IV expansion: Vessel of Hatred. Next week, maybe we'll all be back. Maybe we wont! Maybe Nintendo will announce a new point and shoot that puts Waluigi in your photos! Who can hope to predict the future? Not us!

You can send us email anyway, I guess. I can't make you; I'm not your mom.