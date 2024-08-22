Nintendo Of America Announces Holiday Bundles For Switch

You can get bundles with any pack-in you want, as long as it's Mario Kart.

Nintendo is seemingly the only console maker not raising prices this year and is in fact offering a form of discount.

The company today announced that their traditional holiday bundle will be available again, with a standard Switch, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code, and a 12 month NIntendo Switch Online code for US$299.99 (ie: MSRP). For the first time, the same additions will be made to the Switch OLED, at its MSRP of $349.99.

Both bundles will be available starting next month. The OLED was bundled with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last year.