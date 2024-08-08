Argonaut Returns With New Croc Remaster

Buck Bumble when?

Legendary developer Argonaut Games is making a surprise return after twenty years. The studio has today officially announced their first project as a remaster of their classic 3D platformer, Croc: Legend of Gobbos.

No platforms have been announced thus far beyond a blanket PC and consoles.

Argonaut is perhaps best known by Nintendo fans as the developers behind the Original Star Fox who would go on to work with Nintendo on both Star Fox 2 and Stunt Race FX. The studio was responsible for many early advances in 3D gaming including Starglider on Atari ST and Amiga, along with X on the Game Boy. Croc itself is generally viewed as one of the earliest conceived instances of a 3D platformer, having started life as a pitch for a 3D Yoshi game to Nintendo.

