Fitness Boxing 3 To Round Out Nintendo's 2024 Lineup December 5

If you're wondering, it'll be published by Imagineer in Japan which is how it gets in a Partner Showcase (aka the "Three Hopes" rule).

For regions outside Japan, there was still a first party announcement for the Switch in the Partner Showcase.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer was shown in the Partner Showcase today and confirmed to be Nintendo's final first party release of 2024, launching on December 5. The third in the direct lineage of Fitness Boxing games includes a new quickplay mode and new trainers, plus the ability to customize all the hairstyles of the trainers.

This will be the second Fitness Boxing game of 2024 for the Switch, as a Hatsune Miku-themed game is due from Aksys later this year as well.