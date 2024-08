It's a beautiful day. Let's stream two.

When asked whether they would hold an Indie World or a Partner Showcase this month, Nintendo apparently said "yes".

Tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1600 CEST, there will be an Indie World show immediately followed by a Partner Showcase presentation. The combined show will run for roughly 40 minutes.

The presentation will not contain discussion of the Switch's successor.