F-Zero, Tetris To Reach 198 In Latest Maximus Cup

The rare fusion of the two active NSO 99s.

The next Tetris 99 theme event is going to be hanging out with its younger brother.

A Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will run this weekend starting on Friday at 3 a.m. ET and running until Tuesday morning at 2:59 a.m. ET. The theme for this event will be F-Zero 99, marking the first F-Zero game to get the Tetris 99 treatment and a rare time when one of the free-for-NSO games promotes another.

A preview of the theme, which unlocks upon scoring 100 points in the event, can be seen below.