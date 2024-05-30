We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
F-Zero, Tetris To Reach 198 In Latest Maximus Cup

by Donald Theriault - June 24, 2024, 9:19 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

The rare fusion of the two active NSO 99s.

The next Tetris 99 theme event is going to be hanging out with its younger brother.

A Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will run this weekend starting on Friday at 3 a.m. ET and running until Tuesday morning at 2:59 a.m. ET. The theme for this event will be F-Zero 99, marking the first F-Zero game to get the Tetris 99 treatment and a rare time when one of the free-for-NSO games promotes another.

A preview of the theme, which unlocks upon scoring 100 points in the event, can be seen below.


