And if you get enough coins, you can trade them for five extra minutes in the ball pit.

The horror genre was represented in today's Nintendo Direct by a new Mario Party.

Super Mario Party Jamboree was revealed for an October 17 launch. The game promises seven boards, including remakes of a board each from the original two Mario Party games, as well as 110 minigames.

The new online mode was the "Koopathalon", an elimination-style game with 20 player matches.