The best Mario RPG of the year. But who's making it?

There will be an original Mario RPG this holiday.

Kicking off the Nintendo Direct was the debut of Mario and Luigi: Brothership, the first original title in the series since 2015/16's Paper Jam. It will launch on November 7.

This is the first game in the Mario and Luigi series since the 2020 closure of previous series lead AlphaDream.