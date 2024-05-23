We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom Launching September 26 With Playable Zelda

by Donald Theriault - June 18, 2024, 10:51 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

In fact, that seems to be all you play.

For the first time that Nintendo will acknowledge, Zelda is playable outside of a musou game.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a new 2D Zelda game announced today in the Nintendo Direct for a September 26 launch. A branded Switch Lite system in gold will be sold the same day, which will also come with a year of an individual plan for the Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Rather than a sword, Zelda will use a "TriRod" to create "echoes" of items and enemies for both world navigation and combat.

broodwars26 minutes ago

I have real mixed feelings on this one. It's cool to have a playable Zelda, but it sucks that she plays so indirectly. I'm so tired of Zelda games being built now around "making your own fun" with building **** instead of focusing on exploration.

There's just something distinctly "Kirby" about what they showed. "go do whatever you want to solve any situation, because we designed this game to challenge no one."

