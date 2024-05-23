The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom Launching September 26 With Playable Zelda

In fact, that seems to be all you play.

For the first time that Nintendo will acknowledge, Zelda is playable outside of a musou game.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a new 2D Zelda game announced today in the Nintendo Direct for a September 26 launch. A branded Switch Lite system in gold will be sold the same day, which will also come with a year of an individual plan for the Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Rather than a sword, Zelda will use a "TriRod" to create "echoes" of items and enemies for both world navigation and combat.