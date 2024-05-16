We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

New Updates Announced For Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

by Donald Theriault - June 10, 2024, 4:01 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Ubisoft Forward

One today, but the next one's not free.

With this being the 35th anniversary of the Prince of Persia series, there's still new content coming to January's The Lost Crown.

A free "Divine Trials" update is now out which includes both combat and platforming challenges along with new costume and gear unlocks. A story DLC called "Mask of Darkness" will follow in September.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a remake of 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time received a 2026 release window (though no platforms were identified). When announced in 2020, the remake was originally to be developed by a studio in Mumbai, India: development has been rebooted and will now be led by the company's Montreal and Toronto studios.

Brief footage was also shown for a new version of Monopoly due in September.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement