PC Gaming Show Drops A Few More Switch Releases

by Donald Theriault - June 9, 2024, 6:07 pm EDT
Microsoft was basically a dud, but the popularity of the Steam Deck means the Switch picks up a few titles.

As has become an annual tradition, a few of the games shown in the PC Gaming Show are also destined for the Switch. This year's announcement slate:

  • Cat Quest III (August 8) aired a trailer showing off the character and ship customization.
  • Core Keeper - a multiplayer overhead mining game currently in Steam Early Access - will launch on Switch alongside the graduation to 1.0 on PC on August 27.
  • Often featured in the PC show, the Necrosofty-developed RPG Demonschool which takes multiple cues from the pre-2006 Persona games will launch on September 13; the developers specifically pointed this out as a Friday.
  • The next game from Witch Beam (2021's Unpacking) will be Tempopo, a music based puzzle platformer with some similarities to Captain Toad; no release date was given.
  • A new trailer was shown for Rise of the Golden Idol, but still no release window beyond 2024.
  • A slightly new trailer for Wander Stars, a turn based RPG announced yesterday in the Latin American showcase, was shown - still no release window was given.
