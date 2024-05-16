PC Gaming Show Drops A Few More Switch Releases

Microsoft was basically a dud, but the popularity of the Steam Deck means the Switch picks up a few titles.
As has become an annual tradition, a few of the games shown in the PC Gaming Show are also destined for the Switch. This year's announcement slate:
- Cat Quest III (August 8) aired a trailer showing off the character and ship customization.
- Core Keeper - a multiplayer overhead mining game currently in Steam Early Access - will launch on Switch alongside the graduation to 1.0 on PC on August 27.
- Often featured in the PC show, the Necrosofty-developed RPG Demonschool which takes multiple cues from the pre-2006 Persona games will launch on September 13; the developers specifically pointed this out as a Friday.
- The next game from Witch Beam (2021's Unpacking) will be Tempopo, a music based puzzle platformer with some similarities to Captain Toad; no release date was given.
- A new trailer was shown for Rise of the Golden Idol, but still no release window beyond 2024.
- A slightly new trailer for Wander Stars, a turn based RPG announced yesterday in the Latin American showcase, was shown - still no release window was given.