Updates And New Games From The Women-Led Games Show

Maybe they should get more than a half hour next year.
The fourth of five events on an exceedingly busy Saturday was a showcase focused around games and studios helmed by women, with a few announcements for the Switch.
- The Star Named Eos, a photography based puzzle adventure game, will be out on July 23 with discounted preorders available now.
- A new trailer aired for Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall - a sequel to the strategy / simulation game released in 2020 - which will be out later this year.
- Just Crow Things, a more action-focused entry in the "simulate being an animal" genre, will be out "soon".
- Previous Indie World guest Soulitaire aired a new trailer, but the release date is still TBA.
- Also with a date to be announced is Woodo, a puzzle game about making wooden dioramas; the Switch version will follow a PC release.
- The last sim of the day is Bubblegum Galaxy, in which a galaxy must be rebuilt by creating entire planets. No release date was given.