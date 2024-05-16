We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Updates And New Games From The Women-Led Games Show

by Donald Theriault - June 8, 2024, 3:16 pm EDT
Maybe they should get more than a half hour next year.

The fourth of five events on an exceedingly busy Saturday was a showcase focused around games and studios helmed by women, with a few announcements for the Switch.

  • The Star Named Eos, a photography based puzzle adventure game, will be out on July 23 with discounted preorders available now.
  • A new trailer aired for Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall - a sequel to the strategy / simulation game released in 2020 - which will be out later this year.
  • Just Crow Things, a more action-focused entry in the "simulate being an animal" genre, will be out "soon".
  • Previous Indie World guest Soulitaire aired a new trailer, but the release date is still TBA.
  • Also with a date to be announced is Woodo, a puzzle game about making wooden dioramas; the Switch version will follow a PC release.
  • The last sim of the day is Bubblegum Galaxy, in which a galaxy must be rebuilt by creating entire planets. No release date was given.
