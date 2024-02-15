We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Thousand Year Door Remake And Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Receive Dates For Mar10

by Donald Theriault - March 10, 2024, 10:17 am EDT
by Donald Theriault - March 10, 2024, 10:17 am EDT

Local Thousand Year Door stan excited to finally play game for first time.

An unexpected news blast has greeted us on this Mario Day, with a billion-dollar sequel and release dates for five Mario games on Switch in a special video.

  • Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door confirmed a release date of May 23, 2024.
  • Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will follow on June 27 - the last two games being Thursday releases, rather than Nintendo's standard first party release day of Friday.
  • The Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy library will add Dr. Mario (GB), Mario Golf (GBC), and Mario Tennis (GBC) this coming Tuesday.
  • Animation is about to begin for the inevitable second Super Mario Bros. movie. Illumination has returned for the project which is currently scheduled for release on April 3, 2026.

Talkback

Dinar8716 hours ago

Since no one else has posted yet, am I the only one concerned about TTYD remake? Don't get me wrong for newcomers these won't be a problem, but as someone who grew up with and has replayed TTYD many times, there's potential issues.

-will the game run at 60fps like the original? One aspect of Gamecube games I loved was how smooth every game ran. It would feel disrespectful if the remake of a 20 year old game ran worse than the original.
-can we switch to the original game's soundtrack like in Super Mario RPG remake? Not feeling the jazzy remade music
-will there be any new content?
-price?
-will buying this remake actually give us back the TTYD formula again?

M.K.Ultra16 hours ago

Quote from: Dinar87

-will buying this remake actually give us back the TTYD formula again?

The good sales of Super Mario RPG should have let Nintendo know there is demand for this type of game. If this one sells really well I am guessing they will make the next Paper Mario in this style or just have a new Mario RPG with a different name.

I have not played the original so I can't really comment on the other questions you raised.

Woody14 hours ago

Is anyone else listening to TTYD walkthrough on smasherpieces podcast? It’s going to be fascinating everyone’s take on this game.

