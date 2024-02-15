Thousand Year Door Remake And Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Receive Dates For Mar10

Local Thousand Year Door stan excited to finally play game for first time.
An unexpected news blast has greeted us on this Mario Day, with a billion-dollar sequel and release dates for five Mario games on Switch in a special video.
- Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door confirmed a release date of May 23, 2024.
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will follow on June 27 - the last two games being Thursday releases, rather than Nintendo's standard first party release day of Friday.
- The Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy library will add Dr. Mario (GB), Mario Golf (GBC), and Mario Tennis (GBC) this coming Tuesday.
- Animation is about to begin for the inevitable second Super Mario Bros. movie. Illumination has returned for the project which is currently scheduled for release on April 3, 2026.