Warner Brothers Closing Adult Swim Games Brand, Likely Delisting Games

A good portion of the old developer's output has already moved.

The continued flailing at Warner Brothers has claimed an early brand with some Switch history.

An entry on Delisted Games has found that within 60 days all Adult Swim Games titles will be removed from digital sale. Although some of the games previously published by ASG have already moved developers, some developers have also confirmed that Warner has not and apparently will not take steps to move their games.

Adult Swim Games was the publisher of nine Switch games. Of those nine: