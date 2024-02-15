Warner Brothers Closing Adult Swim Games Brand, Likely Delisting Games

A good portion of the old developer's output has already moved.
The continued flailing at Warner Brothers has claimed an early brand with some Switch history.
An entry on Delisted Games has found that within 60 days all Adult Swim Games titles will be removed from digital sale. Although some of the games previously published by ASG have already moved developers, some developers have also confirmed that Warner has not and apparently will not take steps to move their games.
Adult Swim Games was the publisher of nine Switch games. Of those nine:
- Rain World has moved to a new publisher in Akupara Games
- Battle Chef Brigade and ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove have already reverted to their developers (respectively, Trinket Games and HumaNature Studios)
- OK KO! Let's Play Heroes and Steven Universe: Save the Light now show Cartoon Network as the publisher, so their fate is unknown
- Duck Game, Pool Panic, Rise and Shine, and Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time still show Adult Swim as the publisher and may be delisted at any time