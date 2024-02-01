Rare Game Boy Advance Title Ninja Five-O Receiving Limited Run Games-Helmed Remaster

Wait, a GOOD game getting remade in the LRG Carbon Engine? Is that legal?

One of the Game Boy Advance's biggest - and most expensive on the gray market - cult hits is coming back.

The partnership between Konami and Limited Run Games has led to the announcement of a remaster of Ninja Five-O - or Ninja Cop depending on the territory. No release date was provided, though a limited preorder option will be available directly from LRG.

The 2003 game developed by Hudson is a side-scrolling action title that received little attention in its pre-launch period but received great critical acclaim: Mike Sklens gave the game a 9 in a 2003 Planet GameCube review. LRG is currently offering preorders for a "Re-Sparked" version of early 1990s Konami title Rocket Knight Adventures, as well as a version of Hudson's early 1990s NES platformer based on Felix the Cat.