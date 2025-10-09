Raiden Fighters Remix Collection Coming in February

Switch gets a lovely helping of shoot-'em-ups early next year.

If you're a 'shmup fan like myself, you'll instantly recognize the Raiden brand of vertical shooter. Next February sees the Japanese and International versions of Raiden Fighters Trilogy bundled together as Raiden Fighters Remix Collection.

In addition to features like Retry, Beginner-Friendly, Settings Customization, and BGM Customization, the Remix Collection aptly includes remixed music tracks from notable composers, some of whom have worked on earlier Raiden titles.

It was also announced that the three titles in the Collection will also be sold separately on the eShop: Raiden Fighters Remix, Raiden Fighters 2 Remix, and Raiden Fighters Jet Remix. The bundle and individual games are releasing on February 26, 2026. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek: