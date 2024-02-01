Original Monster Hunter Stories Being Remastered For Switch Release In Summer

And suddenly the sequel will make a lot of sense.

The remaster train has added a portable car after today's Partner Showcase.

Capcom have announced a remastered version of the 2017 3DS title Monster Hunter Stories will be available on Switch this summer, roughly three years after its sequel. Previously Japan-only content from the original will be included.

Monster Hunter Stories applies the characteristics of the mind-blowingly popular (in Japan) action franchise to a turn based RPG, in which the primary characters known as "Riders" tame the usually hunted monsters and use them in a RPG party. The remaster will include a museum mode including the ability to listen to the game's soundtrack.