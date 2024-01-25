Pokemon Presents Video To Air February 27

(something) CONFIRMED!

Pokemon is continuing their twice-a-year pace of Presents videos.

The next Pokemon Presents video will be released at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST / 1500 CET on Tuesday, February 27 for "Pokemon Day". The date represents the anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan in 1996.

Updates on Pokemon service games (Go, Cafe Remix, Masters) and media properties are expected. Although no Switch Pokemon games are currently known to be in development, traditionally these games - or DLC - have been announced on "Pokemon Day".