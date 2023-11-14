Nintendo Live Tokyo Event Postponed Due To Threats Against Organizers And Spectators

Question for the responsible parties: What in Naga's name is your major malfunction?

If you were planning to try and get into the Nintendo Live event in Tokyo next month, we hope the travel expenses are refundable as the event has been postponed.

The event's webpage and a press release obtained by friends of the site The Famicast have confirmed that the event slated for January 20-21 was "postponed" due to persistent threats against Nintendo employees and participants in the Splatoon 3 Koshien 2023 National Championship tournament. The 2024 Splatoon 3 World Championship and a pair of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournaments have also been postponed.

The Tokyo event was the first of four Nintendo Live events slated for Asia in 2024, with others taking place in Taipei (Taiwan), Seoul (South Korea), and Hong Kong.