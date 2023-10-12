Nintendo Announces Development Of Live-Action Zelda Movie

How many April Fools jokes just came true?

Nintendo's second film project is leaving animation and Mario behind.

A release on the company's investor relations page has announced that development has begun on a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto will be a producer on the film alongside Avi Arad, who originally founded Marvel Studios and has gone on to produce superhero films outside the Marvel banner - including critical smash Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse (2018).

The film's director is Wes Ball, whose credits also include the Maze Runner trilogy and the 2024 science fiction film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the movie and provide some of the budget, but a majority of the budget is supplied by Nintendo.