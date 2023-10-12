We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Nintendo Announces Development Of Live-Action Zelda Movie

by Donald Theriault - November 7, 2023, 5:40 pm EST
Total comments: 5 Source: Nintendo

How many April Fools jokes just came true?

Nintendo's second film project is leaving animation and Mario behind.

A release on the company's investor relations page has announced that development has begun on a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto will be a producer on the film alongside Avi Arad, who originally founded Marvel Studios and has gone on to produce superhero films outside the Marvel banner - including critical smash Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse (2018).

The film's director is Wes Ball, whose credits also include the Maze Runner trilogy and the 2024 science fiction film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the movie and provide some of the budget, but a majority of the budget is supplied by Nintendo.

Talkback

broodwars2 hours ago

This being live action instead of animation is troubling. There are very few good live action fantasy movies outside of Peter Jackon's LOTR films, which this will be inevitably compared to in an unflattering light for Nintendo. This being a co-pro with Sony is doubly troubling.

The perpetually mediocre Tom Holland potentially being cast as Link because Sony is involved is triple troubling.

I just don't have a good feeling about this one. Illumination's Mario film was at best passable, but I actually care about Zelda.

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor2 hours ago

>Avi Arad

...ehhh...

Ian Sane1 hour ago

20 years ago I would have been thrilled to see a Zelda movie.  Today? Eh, Hollywood blockbusters aren't made for me anymore.  I'm just not the target audience.  I see nothing but CG and self-referential quips that appeal to younger generations and it just doesn't appeal to me.  But I'm not really bothered by that either.  As long as the Zelda games remain good, that's all that matters to me.

Khushrenada1 hour ago

Quote:

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Oh good. Things ended up so well the last time Nintendo and Sony partnered up.....

https://i.cbc.ca/1.3138246.1435970027!/fileImage/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/16x9_780/nintendo-play-station.jpg

Adrock1 hour ago

A cel-animation or CGI Zelda movie was the easiest layup in the world so of course, Nintendo zags with live action.

I’ll keep an open mind given there’s very little to go on. We know some of the people involved which fine. I still don’t have enough information to have an opinion on this.

I’ll definitely watch it on streaming. Not an indictment either way. I don’t go to theaters anymore especially since the one within walking distance closed during the pandemic.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement