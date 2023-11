by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Matthew Zawodniak - November 10, 2023, 2:55 pm EST

How'd you like to make a quick morbillion?

Neal is lost in the desert and chaos has broken loose. Matt's talking about Fortnite, John is playing JRPGs, Link is a real boy, and Alex... well Alex played Shadow of the Colossus which is honestly pretty great.