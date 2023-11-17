Episode 388: Neal's Trials in the Desert

Journey to Super Nintendo World
Neal returns from a successful expedition to Super Nintendo World to give his impressions of Universal's Nintendo themed park. Afterwards John puts his claim of being able to separate art and artist to the test and visits the wizarding world (while flipping off its original creator) to discuss Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. Finally, we reply to your thoughts on the Legend of Zelda movie with some listener mail.
This episode was edited by John Rairdin.