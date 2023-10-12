Indigo Disk Update For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Launching December 14

Remind us again why something with similar stats to Lapras needed an evolution?

The final content update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will land just before the start of winter.

The Pokemon Company International have announced that the update including the Indigo Disk DLC will be available on December 14. Previous promotion has only indicated "winter" for the launch.

Players will need to have cleared both "The Way Home" story (main game) and "The Teal Mask" (first part of the DLC) to access items such as catchable prior starters and battle a second Elite 4.