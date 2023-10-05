NES, Game Boy Switch Online Libraries Updated With Seasonal Content And Murasame Castle

Once again, none of the NES games came out in North America during the original run.
A pair of Famicom games and the story-chronological start of the Castlevania series have been added to the standard tier Switch Online libraries.
Famicom/NES
- Devil World (1984/87) is an infamous maze game that was also the first console-exclusive game developed by Shigeru Miyamoto, which launched in Japan and Europe but was blocked in North America due to Nintendo of America's pre-ESRB ban on religious iconography in games. The player must obtain crosses in order to eat the dots laid around the maze and breathe fire while the Devil (as featured later in the Smash Bros series as an assist trophy) can alter the visible play area to trap the player in between walls and the side of the screen.
- The Mysterious Murasame Castle (1986) is an overhead adventure that was the second original first party title released for the Famicom Disk System (after the original Legend of Zelda). An overhead adventure title set in Edo-era Japan, the player has to slay four warlords and the titular Murasame in different castle with only a few power-ups and their wits. It was not released in North America for more than a quarter century, finally debuting in the form of a 3DS Virtual Console release in 2014.
Game Boy
- Castlevania Legends (1998) was the third Castlevania Game Boy game, and at its initial launch was announced as the first Castlevania game in the series chronology. Starring Sonia Belmont, the game is a stage-based action platformer which provides standard series power-ups as well as a "Burning Mode" that can be accessed for ten seconds of invincibility once per stage.