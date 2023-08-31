Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Takes The Stage In The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

..since this is the 35th cup, I guess it's not surprising that it isn't Mario themed.

Just because we have F-Zero 99 doesn't mean the other Switch Online exclusive freebie isn't done getting updates.

Tetris 99 has announced the 35th Maximus Cup this weekend will be themed around Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and will run from the traditional Friday morning 3 a.m. to Tuesday morning at 2:59 a.m. EDT. Earning 100 points will unlock the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 theme to possibly replace the Game Boy Tetris theme.