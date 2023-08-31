We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Takes The Stage In The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

by Donald Theriault - September 25, 2023, 9:19 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: NIntendo

..since this is the 35th cup, I guess it's not surprising that it isn't Mario themed.

Just because we have F-Zero 99 doesn't mean the other Switch Online exclusive freebie isn't done getting updates.

Tetris 99 has announced the 35th Maximus Cup this weekend will be themed around Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and will run from the traditional Friday morning 3 a.m. to Tuesday morning at 2:59 a.m. EDT. Earning 100 points will unlock the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 theme to possibly replace the Game Boy Tetris theme.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement