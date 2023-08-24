Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake Scampers onto Switch This February

The puzzle-platformer series that originated on Game Boy Advance arrives early in the new year.

One of the first announcements during today's Nintendo Direct was for a remake of the first Mario vs. Donkey Kong game, a series that originally debuted in 2004 on Game Boy Advance. 20 years later, Donkey Kong is back to his mischief-making ways and it's up to Mario to foil his plan to steal all of the Mini-Mario toys. In each stage, you'll need to run, climb, and avoid obstacles to retrieve the key and unlock the main door so that you can move on to the next level. The trailer showed off lava, jungle, and city-themed areas, and there's also a local co-op feature with the second player controlling Toad.

Pre-orders are available today on the eShop, with Mario vs. Donkey Kong arriving on February 16, 2024.