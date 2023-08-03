We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

SteamWorld Build Constructing December 1 Switch Release

by Donald Theriault - August 23, 2023, 9:37 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Thunderful

Tower defense check, platformers check, side-scrolling strategy check, card RPG check... yep, that was the next step.

The SteamWorld series is taking aim at yet another genre before the year is out.

SteamWorld Build, which adapts the steampunk/cowboy hybrid aesthetic to a city builder, has revealed a launch date of December 1 as part of Gamescom. The trailer is below:

Elements of earlier games in the series - specifically hiring bots to mine materials and setting up towers to defend against monsters - will appear in a modified form in Build.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement