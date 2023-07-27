Little Nightmares 3 Announced for Switch Release in 2024

Supermassive Games takes over main development duties for the third installment of the Bandai Namco series.

Little Nightmares III is coming to Switch (and other platforms) in 2024, adding co-op play for the first time in the series.

Supermassive Games is developing the title, following their work on porting Little Nightmares II to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. They also worked on The Dark Pictures Anthology games for Little Nightmares publisher Bandai Namco as well. The series creators Tarsier Studios were bought by an investment group that is owned by games holding company Embracer Group, which is likely why they are not involved with this next entry.

The game follows friends Low and Alone looking to get out of The Nowhere, a locale filled with nightmares of the little (not-so-little) variety. The gameplay hook about Little Nightmares III is that it is playable in co-op with two players. That even extends to the single-player, where the second character is AI controlled.

In addition to the new video game, Bandai Namco also announced a six-episode podcast series called The Sounds of Nightmares that tells an original story in the world. The first two episodes are available now.