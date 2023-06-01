Detective Pikachu Returns Coming to Switch in October

The long-awaited follow-up starring a gruff-talking Pikachu finally arrives.

After opening the Nintendo Direct with a trailer for Pokemon Scarlet/Violet DLC, we got another Pokemon-related announcement in the form of Detective Pikachu Returns. Starring a coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner Tim, players will join the pair in solving mysteries in Ryme City, which was the setting of both the original game and the feature film.

Fans will be able to get their sleuthing on with Pikachu and Tim on October 6 when the game launches on Nintendo Switch.