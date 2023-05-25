Nintendo Direct To Air Tomorrow At 10 AM ET

...wonder if you can watch a DIrect on airplane wifi?

We've got one more show from the Summer of Too Many Shows, and it's a big one.

Nintendo have called a general Direct tomorrow (June 21) at 10:00 a.m. ET, 7:00 a.m. PT, 1600 CET, and 2300 JST. It will run for roughly 40 minutes and provide new details on Pikmin 4 alongside other 2023 Switch releases.

A Direct was expected as Nintendo had two games with confirmed release dates, the latter of which was Pikmin 4 a month to the day from the eventual show.