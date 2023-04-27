UPDATED: Pokemon Home Update For Scarlet And Violet Transfer Postponed

Including free gifts for transferring in. (Hold up on that, though.)

UPDATE 2:50 p.m. EDT May 19: The Pokemon Company has now retracted the below story.

We put the cart before the Mudsdale!



Earlier we mistakenly posted that Pokémon HOME version 3.0.0 would launch on May 23/24. However, the actual release date is yet to be announced. 3.0.0 is coming soon though, so please continue to follow our pages for more information! https://t.co/a8NZqJIPAn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 19, 2023

Original story follows.

The long-awaited update to bring Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet into the Pokemon Home system is out next week.

The Pokemon Company have announced that the update will go live on May 24, enabling the newest crop of Pokemon to be stored in the cloud. It was previously promised for "spring".

Versions of the Scarlet and Violet starters with hidden abilities will be provided if a Pokemon from Scarlet or Violet is brought in.