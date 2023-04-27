Pokemon Home Update For Scarlet And Violet Transfer Available May 24

Including free gifts for transferring in.

The long-awaited update to bring Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet into the Pokemon Home system is out next week.

The Pokemon Company have announced that the update will go live on May 24, enabling the newest crop of Pokemon to be stored in the cloud. It was previously promised for "spring".

Versions of the Scarlet and Violet starters with hidden abilities will be provided if a Pokemon from Scarlet or Violet is brought in.