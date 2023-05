Huh, didn't see that one koming.

It appears that Mortal Kombat is getting rebooted, and it will be available on Switch in some form.

A website for "Mortal Kombat 1", a story reboot of the classic fighting game series. It will launch on September 19 and lists Switch among its platforms, but it isn't clear if the Switch version is launching the same day as the other versions.

The story trailer is below: