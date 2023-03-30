Super Mario Movie Set To Cross $1bn Worldwide Box Office After Third Weekend

At this point, we're flat out of coin puns so make your own.

The Super Mario movie is racking up records still after its third weekend in the box office.

In the United States, the picture racked up an estimated $58.23m at the box office, for a new US total of $434.33m; worldwide, the film's estimated take is $871m. This is the highest third weekend ever for an animated film, the seventh-largest overall for a third weekend, and is more than the Detective Pikachu movie made in its opening weekend.

With its Japanese release due this week, it appears as though the Super Mario movie will cross the $1bn worldwide banner next weekend - just the 51st film in history to do so and the 11th animated film.