Mario Movie Reaches Estimated $678m Worldwide Total Through Second Weekend

by Donald Theriault - April 16, 2023, 1:45 pm EDT
Source: Deadline

Hope Charles Martinet signed up for residuals on this one.

As the Mario movie wraps its second weekend in theatres, it's continuing to rack up ungodly box office totals.

According to estimates at Deadline, the animated feature is tracking for a total worldwide box office of $678m since its premiere - $348m US, $330m in the rest of the world. This represents an amazing 28% drop from the opening holiday weekend to this weekend, with a roughly 40% drop in the US offset by its international drop of 16% with no new premieres.

The Mario movie is reportedly the #1 grossing film of the year in 27 countries, including the United States and UK: this is pending its "home" launch in Japan for Golden Week (April 29).

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor9 hours ago

Dear lord, please let Charles Martinet have signed up for residuals on this one.

ThePerm7 hours ago

It's great to have him be an additional voices guy on this.

Also, if he's Mario's Father, maybe Cranky Kong is Donkey Kong Sr, and Mario Mario Sr. is the guy in The Donkey Kong Arcade Game

