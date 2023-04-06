We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Mario Movie To Become 52nd Billion Dollar Theatrical Release This Weekend

by Donald Theriault - April 30, 2023, 11:04 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Variety

This thing has Luigi-class legs.

The three comma club has a new member in the Super Mario movie.

Box office estimates for the weekend have the film reaching a worldwide take of US$1.02b following its fourth weekend of worldwide release. This makes it the 52nd film to cross a billion dollars in worldwide gross, the 11th animated movie, and the fifth since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began.

For its fourth weekend in the United States, the Mario movie brought in $37.5m according to estimates at Variety, which would be a 37% drop from last weekend. Details for its opening weekend in Japan have not yet been released due to the Golden Week holidays.

Talkback

Enner10 hours ago

Mario Bros, they still print money.

ThePerm8 hours ago

https://i.imgur.com/kL8OAVk.gif

