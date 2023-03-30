New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Patch Available, Fixes Bad Egg Error And Pokemon Go Connectivity

At least now you don't have to send the save file to the mothership.

A new update is available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that resolves some big issues that cropped up around Pokemon Day.

Version 1.3, available now, resolves a pair of major errors that could result in save data corruption; one around the special Paradox Pokemon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves and one around Pokemon Go connectivity. Some trainers reported catching an Egg (colloquially a "Bad Egg") rather than the Paradoxes in their initial run, and will now have another opportunity to obtain the Pokemon in a new event starting with the update. Pokemon Go connectivity was also causing crashes, which 1.3 has also resolved.

Other bugs were fixed as well, mostly centered around the Illusion ability of Zoroak (who has a Hisuian form included as a purchase bonus for the forthcoming DLC) and multiplayer battle situations.