First 2023 Indie World To Air April 19 At Noon Eastern

Time to declare some independents.
The next Nintendo video presentation will be all indie, all the time.
An Indie World presentation will air tomorrow at noon ET (9 a.m. PT, 1800 CET) and will run for approximately 20 minutes.
The last Indie World presentation aired in November, though there was a week of indie announcements in December that ran up until December 23.
Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023
Watch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnl