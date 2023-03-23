We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

First 2023 Indie World To Air April 19 At Noon Eastern

by Donald Theriault - April 18, 2023, 9:14 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Time to declare some independents.

The next Nintendo video presentation will be all indie, all the time.

An Indie World presentation will air tomorrow at noon ET (9 a.m. PT, 1800 CET) and will run for approximately 20 minutes.

The last Indie World presentation aired in November, though there was a week of indie announcements in December that ran up until December 23.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement