First Nintendo Live Show Outside Japan To Take Place In Seattle In September

by Donald Theriault - April 11, 2023, 10:18 am EDT
Source: Nintendo

The big show for the big N won't be straying too far from the North American headquarters.

Nintendo is about to bring one of their major live events in Japan to the West for the first time.

"Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle" will run in September in Seattle, though the official date and location will be announced later. Tournaments and other Switch games, live entertainment, and photo opportunities will be available.

When the show has run in Japan, there were "live performances" with holographic versions of the Splatoon bands (Squid Sisters, Off The Hook) as well as a KK Slider appearance.

