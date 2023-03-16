New Advance Wars Trailer Confirms Features Including Map Creation And Online PVP

How many commanding officers does one army need?

Nintendo has released a new trailer for their next first party release, with some new features being introduced.

The trailer for Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp was an overview of the game's modes beyond the two story paths of the GBA games. The "War Room" mode will allow for local play with up to four players (in a wireless mode) or two COs on the same system. A two-player online battle mode will be available as well.

Players will also be able to design their own battle maps, and can use ingame currency to purchase special scenes and music for a gallery.

The trailer for the April 21 launch is below: