Rhythm Action Game Synth Riders: Overdrive Dropping the Beat on Nintendo Switch in 2025

From Guitar Hero to Synth Rider?

If you're craving the days of traditional rhythm action games such as guitar hero you might want to keep an eye out for Synth Riders: Overdrive, announced today to be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. As a Synth Rider you ride on rails using hoverboards and the like to make stunts in time to the rhythm.

This game is a brand-new version of Synth Riders, which was originally released on VR platforms. Overdrive takes the same approach to its rhythm gameplay but is completely overhauled for consoles. It supports up to 4-player local and online multiplayer modes. Notable is that the game uses a licensed soundtrack featuring songs by Jack Harlow, Queen, Sia, Charli XCX, David Guetta and One Republic, Artemas, Wham!, Dance with the Dead, Sunset Neon, and Starcadian. There is also DLC for songs by Gorillaz, Monster Cat, Synthwaves 3, and others in the future. The base game comes with 40 songs, a Deluxe edition is available with 56 tracks and the ultimate edition comes with 64 songs.

Synth Riders: Overdrive is set to release this year on the Nintendo Switch.