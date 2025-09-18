Nintendo Shares Short Film - Close to You

Might have some Pikmin music.

This morning, Nintendo posted an unnanounced short film on their YouTube channels. The video is called "Close to You". It bears no overt ties to any existing Nintendo franchises however some of the music does seem to reference tunes from the Pikmin series.

The short depicts invisible forces manipulating various objects in a baby's room after the baby's mother leaves to answer the door. While whatever is causing the objects to move is not directly shown, it has led to further comparisons with Pikmin. This would not be the first time Pikmin has been the subject of short Nintendo animated films. A series of shorts was produced during the Wii U era centered around the adventures of the Pikmin and Olimar.

While it is possible the film will tie into a yet unannounced game from Nintendo, it is also possible that it is designed to serve more as a short demo for potential investors. It may be intended to simply show Nintendo's ability to produce this level of animation internally in addition to licensing IPs through studios such as Illumination who have handled the Super Mario Bros. Movies.