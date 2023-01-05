MLB The Show 23 Returns To Switch On March 28

Once again, the premier baseball sim will avoid being stuck in AAA.

The Show is returning for a sophomore season on Switch.

Major League Baseball has announced the 2023 version of MLB The Show will launch on Switch as part of an all-platform launch on March 28. The previously Sony-exclusive and published baseball sim will be published by MLB directly.

The cover athlete will be Jazz Chisholm Jr, the Bahamian-born outfielder for the Miami Marlins who made his first appearance in the MLB all-star game in 2022.