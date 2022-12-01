We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Update Released For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

by Donald Theriault - December 21, 2022, 9:41 pm EST
Note: Does not resolve issue where Thwomps are, apparently, tankies.

A software update is now available for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that resolves a couple of issues with the latest round of DLC courses.

The 2.2.1 update makes the following fixes, according to Nintendo:

  • Fixed issue where, when playing online in Berlin Byways, the image would get choppy.
  • Fixed issue where, when playing in London Loop, player is carried in by Lakitu after falling off of course and they were not returned to the appropriate location.
