The person who gave Adol Christian his own ship to wreck is either getting promoted or sacked, we're not sure which.

Nihon Falcom is preparing a pair of Ys titles for 2023 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the venerable series.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will launch in spring 2023 in Japan, a remastered version of the 2010 PSP action RPG which was itself a remake of Wanderers of Ys - the third game in the series which released on the Super Nintendo. The game will be fully voiced (including recurring series main character Adol Christian) and will offer the option to swap to PSP graphics or HD graphics on the fly.

Ys X: Nordics will launch later in 2023, a brand new action RPG set in and around a northern sea area called Obelia Bay: because of this, players will be able to control a sea ship directly for the first time in the series.

Currently, both titles are only confirmed for Japanese launch. NIS America has published and localized Falcom's games since 2019, but The Oath in Felghana specifically was localized by Falcom's previous partner XSEED: a new localization may be required for the game to leave Japan.