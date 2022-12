North America gets to enjoy what Japan has had for a while.

One of the latest projects of Shigeru Miyamoto is about to open to the world.

Universal Studios and Nintendo have announced the first Super Nintendo World outside Japan will open at the Hollywood (California) resort on February 17. The Mario-themed park opened at Universal Studios in Osaka in March of 2021.

A Mario Kart-themed ride, the Toadstool Cafe restaurant, and a "1-Up Factory" store are among the featured attractions.